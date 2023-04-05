Brewers Reacts Survey: Which rookie has impressed the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

While we Brewers fans love to find something to complain about with every Brewers squad, I think it’s safe to say you’d be hard pressed to find a complaint through Tuesday’s game.

Milwaukee stands at 4-1 on the season, including a pair of blowout victories over the expected-to-contend Mets, winning 10-0 on Monday and 9-0 on Tuesday. A major part of the Brewers success so far has been the trio of rookies on offense and Gus Varland out of the bullpen. In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking which rookie has been the most exciting to watch so far.

Entering Tuesday’s game, the easy answer was probably second baseman Brice Turang, especially after his breakout performance on Monday that featured his first career homer, a grand slam. Turang is slashing .357/.471/.643 with one homer, five RBIs, and two stolen bases through five games.

In the outfield, Milwaukee has another set of rookies who have been impressive through the first week. Garrett Mitchell, who hit his first two homers of the season in Tuesday night’s win, is slashing .278/.350/.722 with four RBIs, a triple, and five runs scored. Joey Wiemer, who was called up the second day of the season, is slashing .385/.467/.462 with a stolen base and five hits in just four games thus far.

On the mound, Milwaukee’s Rule 5 pick in Varland has been quietly good himself. Despite having never pitched above the Double-A level entering 2023, Varland has held his own in two appearances out of the bullpen against the Cubs, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out two batters.

Don’t forget that Milwaukee still has another potential rookie star in Sal Frelick, who happens to be the highest rated of the bunch at No. 2 on the Brewers top prospects list. Who have you been most impressed with so far? Answer below and we’ll have the results later this week.