Game Thread #6: Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) vs. New York Mets (3-3)

After losing their first game of the season against the Cubs, the Brewers have looked great, especially in this series, where Brice Turang has hit a grand slam and the Brewers went back-to-back twice against Max Scherzer and the Mets bullpen. Corbin Burnes takes the mound facing David Peterson for New York in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Brosseau starts at third and leads off, while red-hot Brian Anderson gets the right field assignment. Jesse Winker starts at DH and Luke Voit will take first base duties. Owen Miller starts at second and Joey Wiemer starts in center field, giving Brice Turang and Garrett Mitchell a day off.

First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.