Garrett Mitchell walks it off as Brewers sweep Mets, 7-6

Box Score

Garrett Mitchell has touted the cheesehead a lot this week, after hitting two home runs on Tuesday and a walk-off bomb on Wednesday. The Brewers entered this game looking to get their first sweep of the season against the New York Mets. The offensive outpouring this early in the season has been a true sight to see.

The Mets struck early, with a double from Francisco Lindor to score Starling Marte. The Brewers would then answer back with an RBI single from Owen Miller and a 3-run home run from rookie outfielder Joey Wiemer in the bottom of the second to pull ahead 4-1.

In the top of the third, Lindor drove in Marte again before Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run, bringing Lindor home and tying it up at 4-4. Alonso would homer again in the fifth inning, and again Lindor was on base, giving the Mets a two-run lead.

Jesse Winker answered back in the bottom of the fifth, when he hit a two-run double with two outs to score both Christian Yelich and Luke Voit, knotting it up once again.

After some strong innings from both bullpens, including a scoreless ninth by Devin Williams, Mitchell took Adam Ottavino deep in the bottom of the ninth, his first career walk-off homer and second career walk-off overall, sending Milwaukee home with their fifth straight win and a sweep of the payroll-heavy Mets.

The Brewers next game will be on Friday as the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff take on Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

For more weekly Brewers coverage, look for our podcast, Crew Talk, or follow us on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.