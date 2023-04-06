 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Ashby may miss season with shoulder injury, surgery

Ashby was initially hoping to return by late May or early June

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brewers left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. After he was initially expected to return in May or June, it was announced on Wednesday that he’ll undergo arthroscopic surgery on Friday and is now expected to miss a longer period of time.

After Wednesday’s walk-off victory over the Mets, Craig Counsell said, “You won’t see him until late in the season, at best.”

Ashby previously received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his shoulder at the beginning of spring training due to inflammation. After signing a five-year, $20.5 million contract extension back in July, he may miss the entire 2023 season.

The injury will force the Brewers to utilize other options at the back end of the rotation and as long relievers out of the bullpen, including Wade Miley, Adrian Houser, and Bryse Wilson.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...