New Milwaukee Home Run Club shirts now available

Grab a shirt celebrating the Brewers newest dugout celebration

By Harrison_Freuck
After the Brewers had a breakout offensive week in a sweep of the Mets, Milwaukee’s newest home run celebration — the home-run cheesehead — was revealed after the barrage of home runs hit in Tuesday’s 9-0 win over the Mets.

Now, thanks to our friends at Breaking T, you can grab this awesome t-shirt featuring two things perfectly Wisconsin: cheese(heads) and baseball.

Milwaukee home runs: extra cheesy!

  • Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies.
  • Designed and printed in the USA.
  • Free returns and exchanges.

Follow the link below to get your Milwaukee Home Run Club t-shirt today!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR SHIRT!

