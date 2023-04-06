Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans most excited about Brice Turang

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans which rookie they’re most excited about so far. Milwaukee’s three offensive stars in Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell, and Joey Wiemer accounted for 98% of the vote, with reliever Gus Varland garnering the other 2%.

The poll, which was released on Wednesday morning after the Brewers tromped the Mets 10-0 and 9-0 on back-to-back days, saw Turang lead the way with nearly half of the vote. Mitchell came in second with 35% while Wiemer received 14%.

Through the first week of the season, the Brewers are 5-1, including a five-game win streak after losing on Opening Day.

Turang, ranked as Milwaukee’s No. 5 prospect entering the season, has appeared in all six games, slashing .313/.421/.563 with a homer, five RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Mitchell, Milwaukee’s No. 4 prospect entering the season, has a .300/.364/.850 slash line with three homers and five RBIs, all of which came in the final two games of the Mets series, including a walk-off homer to complete the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Wiemer, Milwaukee’s No. 3 prospect entering the season, was called up just one day into the season after Luis Urias’ injury. In five games, he has a .353/.421/.588 slash line with one homer and three RBIs as well as a stolen base.

Varland started the season as Milwaukee’s No. 27 prospect and, despite having never pitched above Double-A before 2023, has held his own on the mound. In two appearances spanning two innings, Varland hasn’t allowed a run and struck out two batters.

The rookies have given Milwaukee some much-needed help on offense after what many considered a disappointing offensive year from the team in 2022.

In the national poll this week, the Brewers finished sixth among NL teams predicted to win the NLCS, behind the Braves, Padres, Dodgers, Mets, and Cardinals. Considering Milwaukee just swept the Mets and have the opportunity to pick up some wins against the Cardinals this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised if public opinion around the Brewers potential success isn’t higher now than it was during the polling period.

