Game Thread #7: Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-4)

Milwaukee kicks off a three-game set with the division rival St. Louis Cardinals Friday night, as Brandon Woodruff matches up with Jack Flaherty.

Christian Yelich leads off, followed by DH Jesse Winker and shortstop Willy Adames. Rowdy Tellez bats cleanup and William Contreras gets the start at catcher, with his brother Willson Contreras starting behind the plate for the Cards.

The rookie trio of Garrett Mitchell, Brice Turang, and Joey Wiemer are all starting with Brian Anderson starting at third base.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.