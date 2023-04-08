 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #8: Milwaukee Brewers (6-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-5)

Can the Brewers win their seventh straight?

By -JP-
/ new
St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Brewers started their winning streak a week ago, and they now have six straight wins heading into tonight’s game. They’ll go for a seventh straight tonight with Eric Lauer on the mound. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost four straight, with their last win coming in Jordan Montgomery’s previous start. With a left-handed pitcher on the mound, the Brewers have their left-handed lineup in today. First pitch is at 6:10 PM on the usual stations.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...