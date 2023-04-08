Game Thread #8: Milwaukee Brewers (6-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-5)

The Brewers started their winning streak a week ago, and they now have six straight wins heading into tonight’s game. They’ll go for a seventh straight tonight with Eric Lauer on the mound. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost four straight, with their last win coming in Jordan Montgomery’s previous start. With a left-handed pitcher on the mound, the Brewers have their left-handed lineup in today. First pitch is at 6:10 PM on the usual stations.

Monty on the mound! pic.twitter.com/OlRbVAIil2 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 8, 2023