Game Thread #9: Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-5)

The two favorites in the NL Central cap off their first series of the season Sunday after, with Freddy Peralta getting the ball against Jake Woodford. While yesterday saw the end of a six-game win streak for the Brewers, today could see the continuation of their series winning streak, which currently stands at two.

Jake Woodford will try to improve on his last start, which was abysmal. The right-hander gave up six earned runs on seven hits and three home runs in a loss to the Braves. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta is off to a good start, shutting out the Mets through six innings of work.

Lineups