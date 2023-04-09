Brewers acquire Bennett Sousa from Reds, transfer Aaron Ashby to 60-day injured list

The Brewers swung a minor trade on Sunday. MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that the club acquired left-handed reliever Bennett Sousa from the Reds for cash considerations.

Aaron Ashby, who underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery last week, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open up a 40-man roster spot for Sousa.

The 28-year-old Sousa made his big-league debut with the Chicago White Sox last season. In 25 appearances, he posted an 8.41 ERA with uninspiring peripheral metrics. Sousa allowed 25 hits, walked 10, and struck out 12 in 20 1⁄ 3 innings.

Sousa has had a bit more success in the minor leagues, where owns a career 2.82 ERA and 31% strikeout rate.

The left-hander’s signature pitch is an upper-80s slurve. While officially categorized as a slider, he throws the pitch from a high three-quarters release, and it has more vertical depth than a true slider and little horizontal movement. He also throws a mid-90s fastball, but it has low spin and little movement.

Sousa appears to be experimenting with his positioning on the pitching rubber. After starting closer to the third-base side in 2022, he has centered himself on the rubber this year.

Sousa’s mechanics help him hide the ball well. Given his movement profile, moving farther on the rubber to the first-base side may make him more effective against left-handed hitters. He posted dramatic reverse splits in a limited MLB sample last year, with lefties hitting .378 and right-handers .239.

The Brewers already optioned Sousa to Triple-A Nashville. He has two option years remaining, meaning the club will likely shuttle him back and forth between the major and minor leagues depending on their needs in the bullpen.