Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #5

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week five roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went had a strong week, going 4-2 against the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-15) to improve to 14-12 this season. They’re now five games behind the Iowa Cubs (16-8) in the International League West standings.

Keston Hiura continues to flash his power with the Sounds, hitting two more homers and driving in nine runs this week while slashing .500/.500/.944 across 18 at-bats. Skye Bolt also had two homers on the week while slashing .444/.524/.889 across 18 at-bats. Tyrone Taylor, who is rehabbing in Nashville, slashed .238/.304/.524 with a homer as he approaches a return to the big-league squad. As a team, the Sounds slashed .284/.366/.418 with five homers and 30 runs this week.

Pedro Fernandez made two scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, spanning 5 ⅔ innings while allowing just two hits and two walks with five punchouts. Caleb Boushley had the strongest start of the week, going five scoreless and allowing just two hits with one strikeout. As a team, the pitching staff finished the week with a 3.11 ERA, striking out 52 over 55 innings.

The Sounds now head to St. Paul to take on the St. Paul Saints (15-10) for six games beginning on Tuesday.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers split six games with the Mississippi Braves (8-13), moving to 12-9 on the season, which was enough to allow them to leapfrog the Montgomery Biscuits (11-10) for first place in the Southern League South standings.

Jeferson Quero led the way offensively this week, slashing .316/.350/.632 with two homers across 19 at-bats. Freddy Zamora also had two homers to go with seven RBIs for the Shuckers. Despite only 11 at-bats this week, Isaac Collins made the most of his playing time as he slashed .364/.462/.455 and stole six bases, as Tyler Black stole four bases of his own. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .234/.329/.344 with four homers and 31 runs scored.

On the mound, Carlos Rodriguez made another strong start, going five innings and allowing one run on three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Nick Bennett, Harold Chirino, and Darrell Thompson combined for 10 ⅔ scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just three walks and two hits while striking out 11. The pitching staff finished with a 3.67 ERA on the week, striking out 65 over 54 innings.

Biloxi now heads to Montgomery to take on the Biscuits in what could be a battle for first place in the Southern League South standings.

High-A Wisconsin

After losing the first four of the series with the Beloit Sky Carp (14-6), the Timber Rattlers eked out a win in game five before the final game of the series was postponed on Sunday. The 1-4 week moves Wisconsin to just 8-12 this season and into last place in the Midwest League West standings.

Jose Acosta slashed .417/.500/.667 with a team-high five hits and two RBIs this week. Joe Gray Jr. led the team with six RBIs, while Ernesto Martinez had the team’s lone home run. As a team, the Rattlers slashed just .194/.303/.269 with one homer and 15 runs scored.

On the mound, Alexander Cornielle, Stiven Cruz, and Joseph Hernandez each had strong starts, going a combined 16 ⅓ innings and allowing five runs with 15 strikeouts. Taylor Floyd, who made two relief appearances, got the team’s lone win this week, going a total of 3 ⅓ innings and allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts. As a team, the Rattlers pitched to a 3.72 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 46 innings.

Wisconsin now travels to Peoria to take on the Chiefs (9-12), who they went 4-2 against earlier this season.

A Carolina

The Mudcats went 3-2 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (12-7) to improve to 11-8 on the season before a rainout on Sunday. Carolina now sits one game back of the Delmarva Shorebirds (12-7) in the Carolina League North standings.

The Mudcats were led by Kaylan Nicasia, who slashed .500/.625/.750 with six hits and three steals this week. Daniel Guilarte slashed .421/.522/.526 with five RBIs, eight hits, and five steals. Luke Adams, while not hitting any homers this week, slashed .267/.500/.333 with two RBIs and two steals. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .256/.368/.365 with just one homer and 19 runs scored.

Alexander Vallecillo and Edwin Jimenez combined for nine scoreless innings across each of their relief appearances, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 14. Nate Peterson had a strong scoreless start, going 4 ⅔ innings, while Yujanyer Herrera allowed just one run over five innings of work. As a team, the Mudcats pitching staff led the league with a 2.30 ERA on the week, striking out 55 across 43 innings.

The Mudcats now travel to battle Delmarva with a chance to take over first place once again.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)