Brewers Week in Review: Week 5

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Tigers 4, Brewers 2

Tuesday: Tigers 4, Brewers 3

Wednesday: Brewers 6, Tigers 2

Friday: Brewers 2, Angels 1

Saturday: Brewers 7, Angels 5

Sunday: Angels 3, Brewers 0

Division Standings

Pirates: 20-9

Brewers: 18-10 (1.5 GB)

Cubs: 14-13 (5 GB)

Reds: 12-16 (7.5 GB)

Cardinals: 10-19 (10 GB)

Last Week

Pirates: 4-2

Brewers: 3-3

Cubs: 2-4

Reds: 5-1

Cardinals: 1-6

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Wade Miley led the Brewers to a 2-1 victory in a pitchers’ duel with Tyler Anderson of the Angels on Friday night. Despite not earning the win, Miley went six innings and allowed one run on seven hits and no walks with two strikeouts. The strong performance lowered Miley’s ERA on the season to 1.86.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

Rowdy Tellez, who got off to a slow start this season, has found his bat as of late. In five games this week (16 at-bats), Tellez slashed .313/.353/.563 with a homer, three RBIs, and a team-high five hits.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers got good news about Woodruff over the weekend, as general manager Matt Arnold announced that the latest MRI revealed some progress. The team now hopes he’ll be able to return by the end of June as it will take some time for him to rehab and progress after a subscapular strain in his right shoulder.

Trevor Megill

Megill was acquired from the Twins for a player to be named later and cash on Sunday. A 29-year-old reliever who hasn’t had much success in his career so far, Megill will start his Brewers tenure with the AAA Nashville Sounds. To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Brewers moved Garrett Mitchell, who may miss the remainder of the season, to the 60-day IL.

Tyrone Taylor & Adrian Houser

Taylor and Houser are both expected to be activated this week as they finish up rehab assignments with Nashville. Taylor, rehabbing a right elbow injury, and Houser, rehabbing a groin injury, are expected to return to the team on their road trip to Colorado and San Francisco. Following the injury to Mitchell, Taylor will slot into the outfield rotation with Christian Yelich, Joey Wiemer, and Brian Anderson.

Houser is expected to start in the rotation, but it’s also possible the team will use him in a long-relief role.

Javy Guerra

Guerra was DFA’d and then traded to the Rays after a rough start to his season. After coming over from the Rays in the offseason, he’ll return to Tampa Bay. The Brewers will receive a player to be named later or cash in the exchange.

Matt Bush

Bush is just the latest in a long line of injuries to the Brewers. He’s had diminished velocity this season and had a rough outing against the Red Sox on Sunday, giving up four runs in the eighth inning. After the game, it was revealed he was dealing with shoulder pain. He’s expected to return in late May after a stint on the injured list.