Brewers activate Gus Varland, send down Bennett Sousa

Brewers reliever Gus Varland was reinstated from the injured list prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he was selected from in December’s Rule 5 draft. In a corresponding move, Bennett Sousa was optioned to AAA Nashville.

Gus Varland returns to the Brewers bullpen after a stint on the injured list and Bennett Sousa optioned out https://t.co/JECbRnq3SV — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) May 9, 2023

Varland had a 2.70 ERA through six appearances entering Tuesday night’s game, although he hadn’t pitched for the Crew since April 15, when he was struck by a line drive off the bat of Manny Machado that sent him to the injured list with an injured hand. He underwent a long rehab stint with High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville before pitching 1 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings in Milwaukee’s loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.