 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers activate Gus Varland, send down Bennett Sousa

Rule 5 pick Varland makes his return after trip to IL from comebacker in San Diego

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers reliever Gus Varland was reinstated from the injured list prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he was selected from in December’s Rule 5 draft. In a corresponding move, Bennett Sousa was optioned to AAA Nashville.

Varland had a 2.70 ERA through six appearances entering Tuesday night’s game, although he hadn’t pitched for the Crew since April 15, when he was struck by a line drive off the bat of Manny Machado that sent him to the injured list with an injured hand. He underwent a long rehab stint with High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville before pitching 1 13 scoreless innings in Milwaukee’s loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers sent Sousa back to Nashville. He made one appearance with the big league club, pitching 1 23 innings in relief in Monday’s victory over the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on a walk and two hits, including a homer.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...