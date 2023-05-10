Game Thread #37: Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15)

After splitting the first two games of the series against Los Angeles, the Brewers look to win the series and take the top spot in the NL Central. Wade Miley is on the mound for the Crew, after a surprisingly productive start to his season. Lefty superstar Clayton Kershaw is on the hill for the Dodgers, which might not bode well for the Brewers offensive chances.

Owen Miller gets the start at second base, while Tyrone Taylor starts in right field. Luke Voit gets the first base assignment, while Michael Brosseau plays DH. The game starts at 12:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.