Brewers offensive woes against lefties continues, lose to Dodgers 8-1

The Brewers entered the final game of the series against the Dodgers split at two games, with Wade Miley on the mound against Clayton Kershaw. The Brewers also entered the game only .5 games behind the Pirates for the top spot in the NL Central.

Both pitchers started well, with the game still at zeros through three innings. The Dodgers would strike first and never look back, cranking back-to-back home runs off Wade Miley in the top of the third from Freddie Freeman and Will Smith.

The Brewers would cut into the lead with a solo home run from William Contreras, but that would be the end of the offensive production at the plate. The Dodgers would continue their offensive onslaught, as Freddie Freeman hit a two-RBI single in the top of the fifth to extend the Dodgers lead to 4-1.

Los Angeles would break the game wide open in the top of the sixth when Miguel Vargas hit a two-run home run off Wade Miley, giving the Dodgers a 6-1 lead. Then, with Colin Rea on the mound, David Peralta hit an RBI single and Mookie Betts followed that with a sacrifice fly, giving the Dodgers an 8-1 lead that held the rest of the way.

Milwaukee struggled to put much of anything together offensively, totaling just five hits and no walks while the Dodgers pitching staff only faced three batters over the limit.

The Brewers get a much-needed day off before playing host to the Kansas City Royals on Friday as Corbin Burnes takes the mound against a pitcher that hasn't been announced yet. The game is at 7:10 p.m. on Apple TV+ and 620 WTMJ.