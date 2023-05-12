Game Thread #38: Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-27)

After a series loss against the Dodgers earlier this week, the Brewers continue their homestand with an easier matchup against the Royals that starts tonight.

Corbin Burnes is on the bump for the Brewers, while Josh Taylor starts for the Royals.

Lineups

UPDATED LINEUP:



SS Bobby Witt Jr.

DH Vinnie Pasquantino

LF Edward Olivares

RF MJ Melendez

2B Maikel Garcia

1B Nick Pratto

3B Hunter Dozier

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

C Freddy Fermin — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 12, 2023

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.