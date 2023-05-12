 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #38: Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-27)

Brewers looking to bounce back with a series win

By Jack Stern
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After a series loss against the Dodgers earlier this week, the Brewers continue their homestand with an easier matchup against the Royals that starts tonight.

Corbin Burnes is on the bump for the Brewers, while Josh Taylor starts for the Royals.

Lineups

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.

