Game Thread #38: Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-27)

After a series loss against the Dodgers earlier this week, the Brewers continue their homestand with an easier matchup against the Royals that starts tonight.
Corbin Burnes is on the bump for the Brewers, while Josh Taylor starts for the Royals.
Lineups
Happy City Connect Friday!

: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/j6ltBZrrwr
UPDATED LINEUP:
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
DH Vinnie Pasquantino
LF Edward Olivares
RF MJ Melendez
2B Maikel Garcia
1B Nick Pratto
3B Hunter Dozier
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
C Freddy Fermin
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
