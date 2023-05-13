Game Thread #39: Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-28)

With the Brewers back in first place, they are looking to keep their lead in game two against the Royals. Adrian Houser is back on the mound for his second start of the season. In his first start, he allowed two runs in 4.2 innings of work. On the other side is Zack Greinke, who is approaching the tail end of his career and is back with the Royals. In eight starts this season, he has a 5.18 ERA and 5.00 FIP.

Here are the lineup for tonight’s game.