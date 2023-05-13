Game Thread #39: Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-28)

With the Brewers back in first place, they are looking to keep their lead in game two against the Royals. Adrian Houser is back on the mound for his second start of the season. In his first start, he allowed two runs in 4.2 innings of work. On the other side is Zack Greinke, who is approaching the tail end of his career and is back with the Royals. In eight starts this season, he has a 5.18 ERA and 5.00 FIP.
Here are the lineup for tonight’s game.
Houser gets the start for game 2️⃣— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 13, 2023
:@BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/UvbJFJpr4R
Zack Greinke heads to the mound in Milwaukee as we look to even the series vs. the Brewers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/NIEb9XRV2m— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 13, 2023
Loading comments...