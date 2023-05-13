Joey Wiemer’s walk-off sac fly sends the Brewers home winners 4-3

Box Score

The Brewers’ rookies have made a strong impact on the team this season, and Joey Wiemer added to it with his first walk-off of his career. It backed up Christian Yelich’s two home run day as the Brewers took the series over the Royals with a 4-3 win.

The Royals got on the board first. Bobby Witt Jr. led off the game with a double, then Salvador Perez moved Witt Jr. up to third with a single and MJ Melendez brought in Witt Jr. with a sacrifice fly. They got another run in the third inning with back-to-back doubles from Melendez and Nick Pratto, increasing their lead to 2-0.

The Brewers got those runs back in the bottom of the third. Brice Turang led off the inning with a single. Three batters later, Christian Yelich tied up the game with a home run to center field.

Adrian Houser pitched into the fifth inning and was roughed up a bit, though he kept the Brewers in the game. He allowed three runs and eight hits in 4+ innings of work, the last being a Salvador Perez home run in the fifth inning. Hoby Milner took over for Houser and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just a single hit. Meanwhile, Christian Yelich tied the game up again in the sixth with his second home run of the day, a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3.

From there the Brewers bullpen kept the Royals completely in check. Joel Payamps, Peter Strzelecki, and Devin Williams all pitched a scoreless inning each, striking out six of the nine batters that they faced. That kept the game tied into the ninth inning and gave the Brewers a chance to walk off in the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brian Anderson started the inning with a single. After Brice Turang flew out, Owen Miller doubled to left and moved Anderson up to third base. That brought up Joey Wiemer, and he hit a ball deep to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr caught it and Brian Anderson tagged up at third to score. Bradley Jr.’s throw was off and Anderson scored easily, sending the Brewers home 4-3 winners.

The Brewers are now up a game and a half in the standings and will go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon. The Brewers will face another familiar face from the Royals in Jordan Lyles, and Colin Rea will get the start for the Brewers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM.