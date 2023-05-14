 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #40: Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-29)

Brewers aim for sweep on Mother’s Day against Jordan Lyles

By Harrison_Freuck
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Brewers enter Sunday’s game five games over .500 and with a chance to sweep the Royals for the team’s first sweep since taking three games in Seattle in mid-April. To get them their, they’ll need a strong start from Colin Rea, who matches up with former Brewer Jordan Lyles for Kansas City.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

