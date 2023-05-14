Minor League Roundup Week #7

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week seven roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds had another split this week, going 3-3 against the Gwinnett Stripers (15-23) to 20-18 on the season. They fell one game further back in the International League West standings, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Redbirds (24-15). The Norfolk Tides lead the entire International League at 28-10 overall.

Keston Hiura continues to rake with the Sounds, slashing .438/.471/.813 with two homers, seven hits, and seven RBIs this week, although he was placed on the injured list with an undisclosed injury on Sunday. Jon Singleton slashed .320/.393/.560 with eight hits and two homers, while Andruw Monasterio led the team with 10 hits and one homer, slashing .435/.483/.565. As a team, the Sounds slashed .319/.384/.531 with eight homers and 32 runs scored this week.

On the mound, Thomas Pannone made two strong starts, totaling 10 innings of work while allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Robert Gasser punched out five and allowed two runs across five innings, and Caleb Boushley allowed one earned run over five innings with four strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 4.00 ERA with 54 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Sounds now travel to North Carolina to take on the Durham Bulls (20-18) in a rematch of the 2022 International League Championship.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers went 4-2 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (16-17) to improve to 19-14 on the season. Despite the strong week, Biloxi now sits 2.5 games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-11) in the Southern League South standings.

Zavier Warren led the team with four homers and 10 RBIs this week, slashing .278/.409/.944. Freddy Zamora slashed .375/.444/.688 with a homer and six hits, while top prospect Jackson Chourio slashed .294/.368/.529 with a homer and three RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .218/.337/.412 with eight homers and 29 runs scored.

On the mound, Tobias Myers pitched a fantastic 6 ⅓ innings, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Adam Seminaris and Carlos Rodriguez both had strong starts of their own, as Seminaris went five innings and allowed one run on one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts, and Rodriguez went six innings and allowed one run on one hit and two walks with six strikeouts. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers had a strong 1.80 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 50 innings.

Biloxi now head to Chattanooga to take on the Lookouts (14-18) who sit in third place in the Southern League North standings.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers finally found some success, splitting six games with the South Bend Cubs (18-15), improving to 11-21 on the season. The Rattlers remain in last place in the Midwest League West, nine games behind Beloit (20-12).

For the second consecutive week, the Rattlers had six homers from six different players. Eric Brown Jr. has improved after a rough start to his season, slashing .381/.536/.571 with seven stolen bases and a team-high eight hits, including a homer. Darrien Miller slashed .250/.286/.550 with a homer and three RBIs himself. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .206/.285/.347 with six homers and 25 runs scored on the week.

On the mound, Tyler Woessner had the best start, lasting 5 ⅓ innings with one run allowed on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Joseph Hernandez went five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Edwin Jimenez and Brannon Jordan each had three scoreless innings, combining to allow just one hit and striking out four. Wisconsin’s pitching staff finished with a 4.02 ERA, striking out 60 over 56 innings.

Wisconsin now hosts the Quad Cities River Bandits (12-21) in a battle of the bottom teams in the division. Wisconsin went 2-4 against the Bandits back in April.

A Carolina

The Mudcats split six games with the Fredericksburg Nationals (11-20), remaining in a tie for first place with the Down East Wood Ducks at 18-13.

Jace Avina and Kaylan Nicasia had the only two homers for the Mudcats this week. Avina slashed .333/.400/.556 with three RBIs while Nicasia slashed .316/.440/.474 with six hits. Jadher Areinamo led the team with seven hits, slashing .350/.350/.450 with four RBIs. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .238/.360/.319 with two homers and 25 runs scored.

Jacob Misiorowski continues to impress, going four innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Nick Merkel also had a strong series, striking out a team-high nine across five innings in relief. Miguel Guerrero also had two strong relief appearances, totaling 5 ⅔ innings and allowing one run with six strikeouts of his own. As a team, the Mudcats had a 3.83 ERA, striking out 64 batters across 54 innings.

The Mudcats now take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (18-13) for seven games, including a doubleheader on Thursday. Carolina went 3-2 against the Cannon Ballers at the end of April.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 4) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .294/.368/.529 (17 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI; .260/.304/.394 (127 at-bats), 4 HR, 21 RBI (MLB No. 24) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): On 7-day injured list (4/28); .232/.317/.321 (56 at-bats), 0 HR, 3 RBI (MLB No. 79) OF Joey Wiemer (MLB): .176/.211/.412 (17 at-bats), 1 HR, 5 RBI; .203/.275/.339 (118 at-bats), 3 HR, 12 RBI C Jeferson Quero (AA): .333/.308/.417 (12 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .276/.317/.434 (76 at-bats), 3 HR, 9 RBI RHP Jacob Misiorowski (A): 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER (2.25 ERA), 1 BB, 6 SO; 14 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 4 ER (2.45 ERA), 5 BB, 25 SO OF/2B/3B Tyler Black (AA): .167/.348/.333 (18 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI; .255/.445/.479 (94 at-bats), 6 HR, 18 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): .381/.536/.571 (21 at-bats), 1 HR, 1 RBI; .228/.355/.293 (92 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER (3.60 ERA), 4 BB, 5 SO; 31 ⅓ IP, 25 H, 18 ER (5.17 ERA), 21 BB, 39 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .053/.182/.053 (19 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .167/.264/.316 (114 at-bats), 2 HR, 8 RBI *RHP Abner Uribe (AA): On 7-day injured list (5/10); 9 IP, 3 H, 1 ER (1.00 ERA), 7 BB, 17 SO

*Uribe took the spot of former No. 4 prospect Brice Turang, who graduated from the prospect list this week.