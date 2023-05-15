Brewers Week in Review: Week 7

Last Week’s Results

Monday : Brewers 9, Dodgers 3

: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 Tuesday : Dodgers 6, Brewers 2

: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 Wednesday : Dodgers 8, Brewers 1

: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 Friday : Brewers 5, Royals 1

: Brewers 5, Royals 1 Saturday : Brewers 4, Royals 3

: Brewers 4, Royals 3 Sunday: Brewers 9, Royals 6

Division Standings

Brewers: 23-17

23-17 Pirates: 22-19 (1.5 GB)

22-19 (1.5 GB) Cubs: 19-21 (4 GB)

19-21 (4 GB) Reds: 18-22 (5 GB)

18-22 (5 GB) Cardinals: 16-25 (7.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 4-2

4-2 Pirates: 2-4

2-4 Cubs: 2-4

2-4 Reds: 4-2

4-2 Cardinals: 5-1

Top Pitching Performance

Though the Brewers only managed one win against the Dodgers, that win came with the help of Freddy Peralta. In six innings against them, he allowed just one run, three hits, and two walks while striking out five. It kept the Dodgers in check as the Brewers won that game 9-3.

Top Hitting Performance

Christian Yelich had a monster week, hitting three home runs with 9 RBI and three stolen bases. He hit .400/.478/.850 in those six games. Most of that came against the Royals, where he had six hits and a walk, along with all three of his home runs. It also included a crazy stolen base attempt that resulted in him scoring from first after two Royals errors.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Gus Varland & Bennett Sousa

Gus Varland made his return to the Brewers on May 9 after recovering from taking a pitch to the face. Meanwhile, after four days in the majors, the Brewers sent Bennett Sousa back down to the minors. Sousa pitched once out of the bullpen, allowing two runs in 1 2⁄ 3 innings against the Dodgers on May 8. Varland has pitched once since his return, walking three but allowing no runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings on May 9.

Brandon Woodruff & Luis Urias

Brandon Woodruff began working towards a return at the end of June in the past week. He began playing catch on May 8, a first step towards his return. Meanwhile, Luis Urias is on track to return as well, with everything looking good towards a May 30 return when he is eligible to return.