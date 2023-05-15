Brewers make flurry of roster moves: Darin Ruf signed, Luke Voit to IL, Colin Rea optioned, Trevor Megill recalled

The Brewers are set to begin a three-game series in St. Louis tonight. Prior to the series, they made a series of roster moves. The most notable of those is the signing of first baseman & designated hitter Darin Ruf to a one-year contract. They also placed Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, optioned Colin Rea, recalled Trevor Megill, and moved Brandon Woodruff to the 60-day IL.

Darin Ruf started the season with the Giants after being released by the Mets at the end of spring training. It was a return to the Giants after he was traded last season at the trade deadline. He went 6-for-23 in nine games with the Giants, and hit .204/.307/.338 in 118 games overall last season. He had been designated for assignment by the Giants and became a free agent.

To clear a spot for Ruf, Luke Voit was placed on the 10-day IL with a neck injury. In the last month, he’s hit .180/.289/.256 with 18 strikeouts and 4 walks (7-for-39). The Brewers also needed to clear a 40-man spot, which they did by transferring Brandon Woodruff to the 60-day IL. Woodruff is expected out until the end of June so this will not change that timeline.

Trevor Megill also joins the major league roster prior to the series. He was acquired in a trade with the Twins earlier this season and optioned to Nashville. In 12.2 innings with the Sounds, he has a 9.95 ERA with a 22:13 K/BB ratio. Most of those runs came in three of his ten appearances, with him allowing no runs in six of his ten appearances.

Colin Rea will head back to Nashville as the corresponding move. He made the start yesterday against the Royals so he will be out for at least a few days after that. In seven games with the Brewers, he had a 5.52 ERA and 5.56 FIP in 31 innings.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.