Brewers lose big to Cardinals, 18-1

Box Score

It was a forgettable night for the Brewers on Monday. They fell behind early to the Cardinals and never could catch up, while the Cardinals tacked on more runs and the Brewers lost 18-1.

Freddy Peralta had a rough night on what has been a solid start to the season for him. He pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits, five walks, and four strikeouts. He trailed for most of the start as the Cardinals posted a three-run first inning from a Nolan Arenado three-run home run. They tacked on another run in the second, but Peralta managed to hold them in check for the next few innings after that.

After allowing two of the first three batters to reach in the sixth, Peralta was pulled for Bryse Wilson. Unfortunately, the Cardinals got to him right away, with the next three batters recording hits. Even Wilson’s first out was on a sacrifice fly that added to the Cardinals lead. At the end of the sixth, the Cardinals led 8-0, with two of those runs charged to Peralta and two to Wilson.

Wilson pitched a scoreless seventh, and the Brewers had their one burst of offense in the top of the eighth. Three straight singles capped by a Jesse Winker RBI single gave the Brewers their one run of the night. The Brewers had a chance for more as they loaded the bases but left them loaded after William Contreras grounded out to end the inning.

Gus Varland got the eighth inning and the Cardinals put up a massive inning. The first four batters reached, two of them by home runs from Tommy Edman and Nolan Gorman, that put the Cardinals up to a 12-1 lead. Varland did get the next two batters out, but three singles and two walks to the next five batters increased the Cardinals lead to 14-1 and ended Varland’s day. Mike Brosseau came in to try to finish the inning, but Andrew Knizner hit a grand slam to account for the Cardinals remaining four runs. Varland ended up getting charged for nine runs in the appearance with Brosseau taking the other one.

Rowdy Tellez had a massive night, going 2-for-2 with two walks, and Jesse Winker had a 2-for-4 day as well. However, the rest of the Brewers offense managed just two hits and a walk, as their bats were mostly silent for the night.

The Brewers will try to forget about that one in the second game of the series tonight. Wade Miley will face Jordan Montgomery, with first pitch at 6:45 p.m.