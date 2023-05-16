Game Thread #42: Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) @ St. Louis Cardinals (17-25)

The Brewers look to bounce back against the Cardinals after getting destroyed in the opener. Wade Miley is on the mound against Jordan Montgomery for the Cardinals. Miley is 3-2 while Montgomery is 2-5. After overtaking the Pirates, the Brewers still hold the top spot in the NL Central, although the Cardinals are closing in after a strong last week-plus.

Owen Miller gets the start in left field while the new addition Darin Ruf gets the start at DH. Tyrone Taylor starts in right field, while Joey Wiemer starts in center. Mike Brosseau starts at first and Brian Anderson gets the nod at third.

The first pitch is at 6:45 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.