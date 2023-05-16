Brewers take game two against St. Louis, 3-2

Box Score

After getting obliterated by the Cardinals in the opening game of the series 18-1, the Brewers looked to bounce back, with Wade Miley on the mound facing Jordan Montgomery. With the Brewers only a game in front of the Pirates for the lead in the central heading into the game, beating the division rival Cardinals is important.

The Milwaukee offense got going early, with back-to-back doubles from Owen Miller and Willy Adames to start the game, giving the Brewers an early 1-0 lead. Montgomery would escape the inning without allowing any further damage. New addition Darin Ruf who was signed earlier this week struck out in his first at-bat.

The Cardinals would answer back in the bottom of the 2nd, as perennial all-star Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run to left field, tying the ballgame at 1-1. The Cardinals would add another run in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Brendan Donovan hit a single that scored Tommy Edman.

Milwaukee would come back with a home run of their own in the top of the fifth, as rookie outfielder Joey Wiemer cranked a solo shot to center tying the game again, this time at 2-2. The Brewers would add the winning run in the top of the sixth inning, as Brian Anderson tallied another home run, this one also to center field, giving the Crew a 3-2 advantage.

Joel Payamps gave up two hits in the sixth inning but didn’t allow any runs. Peter Strzelecki got the eighth inning and only allowed a walk. Devin Williams replaced Strzelecki in the ninth after he allowed runners at the corners with only one out. Williams struck out one batter and forced a groundout to seal it.

The final game of the series will be on Wednesday at 6:45 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, while lefty Mathew Liberatore starts for St. Louis.