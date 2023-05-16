Wade Miley leaves with lat injury, will head to injured list

The Brewers starting rotation is already weathering extended absences from Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Ashby, and it looks like they could be without another starter for the foreseeable future.

Wade Miley departed Tuesday’s game over the Cardinals in the second inning with a lat injury. The Brewers went on to win 3-2 thanks to a strong effort from the bullpen culminating in a five-out save by Devin Williams.

Craig Counsell said after the game that Miley will be placed on the injured list and is heading to Milwaukee for additional testing.

Losing Miley for any period is another blow to a rotation already stretched thin less than two months into the season. While his 4.82 FIP is slightly below-average, Miley’s 3.67 ERA in eight starts has kept the group afloat amidst several injuries.

Filling Miley’s shoes will likely be a group effort, and the Brewers have a couple of options in Triple-A.

Colin Rea was optioned on Monday but could be recalled as a corresponding move for Miley’s placement on the IL. Janson Junk started tonight for the Nashville Sounds and is on the same schedule as Miley. Fellow left-handers Ethan Small and Robert Gasser are also on hand, but Small has converted to a full-time relief role, and Gasser has battled with poor control in seven appearances.