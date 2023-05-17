 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #43: Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) @ St. Louis Cardinals (17-26)

Brewers look to take rubber match against Cardinals

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

After bouncing back from Monday’s lopsided loss last night, the Brewers have a chance to win their three-game series against the Cardinals tonight.

Corbin Burnes gets the ball for the Brewers tonight. Matthew Liberatore makes his season debut for the Cardinals after being called up earlier today.

Christian Yelich is out of the lineup for the second consecutive night after back tightness lead to an early exit on Monday. Yelich’s absence and the left-handedness of Liberatore give Owen Miller another start in left field. Darin Ruf also makes his Brewers debut in the field at first base. Rowdy Tellez gets tonight off, William Contreras slides to DH, and Victor Caratini will catch Burnes.

Lineups:

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT.

