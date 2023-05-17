Game Thread #43: Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) @ St. Louis Cardinals (17-26)

After bouncing back from Monday’s lopsided loss last night, the Brewers have a chance to win their three-game series against the Cardinals tonight.

Corbin Burnes gets the ball for the Brewers tonight. Matthew Liberatore makes his season debut for the Cardinals after being called up earlier today.

Christian Yelich is out of the lineup for the second consecutive night after back tightness lead to an early exit on Monday. Yelich’s absence and the left-handedness of Liberatore give Owen Miller another start in left field. Darin Ruf also makes his Brewers debut in the field at first base. Rowdy Tellez gets tonight off, William Contreras slides to DH, and Victor Caratini will catch Burnes.

Lineups:

Liberatore on the mound for the rubber match!#STLCards pic.twitter.com/g1gFoEzT0I — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 17, 2023

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT.