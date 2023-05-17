Brewers place Wade Miley on injured list, recall Jake Cousins

The Brewers placed Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals. Reliever Jake Cousins was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Wade Miley placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained left lat.



RHP Jake Cousins recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/zK4t247U75 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 17, 2023

Miley suffered a lat strain in the second inning of last night’s game. Manager Craig Counsell says the Brewers will not have a timeline for Miley until he weighs multiple opinions on the injury, which will not be until this weekend at the earliest.

Craig Counsell said the Brewers wouldn't have a timeline for Wade Miley's injury until the weekend at the earliest. "Definitely Wade is going to get multiple opinions on this." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 17, 2023

The Brewers will need another starter to replace Miley’s spot in the rotation but will not add his replacement until that start draws closer. For now, they add some depth to the bullpen by promoting Cousins.