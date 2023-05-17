 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers place Wade Miley on injured list, recall Jake Cousins

Miley left last night’s outing with a strained lat

By Jack Stern
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

The Brewers placed Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals. Reliever Jake Cousins was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Miley suffered a lat strain in the second inning of last night’s game. Manager Craig Counsell says the Brewers will not have a timeline for Miley until he weighs multiple opinions on the injury, which will not be until this weekend at the earliest.

The Brewers will need another starter to replace Miley’s spot in the rotation but will not add his replacement until that start draws closer. For now, they add some depth to the bullpen by promoting Cousins.

It’s the second stint in the big leagues this year for the slider specialist, who posted a 1.37 ERA and 6.95 FIP in 4 23 innings his first time up. In 8 23 innings with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, Cousins has pitched to a 5.19 ERA and 1.63 FIP, striking out 19.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...