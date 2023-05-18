Offensive woes continue as Brewers fall to Cardinals 3-0

Box Score

Another left-handed starter silenced the Brewers' offense as Milwaukee fell 3-0 to the Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Matthew Liberatore, making his season debut for St. Louis, held the Brewers scoreless through five innings, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out six. Milwaukee also failed to score against relievers Andre Pallante, Giovanny Gallegos, and Ryan Helsley.

Corbin Burnes got the start for the Brewers. After a first-inning RBI single by Nolan Arenado, Burnes settled in, blanking the Cardinals for the next four innings.

It seemed as if the Brewers evened the score in the top of the fourth when Tyrone Taylor hit a deep drive off the center field wall that was initially ruled a home run. After an umpire review, the call was overturned, and Taylor was credited with a double. Victor Caratini struck out to strand him at second base.

The Cardinals added some separation in the sixth against Burnes.

After Brendan Donovan singled with one out, Rowdy Tellez did not throw to second base on a potential double-play ball hit by Alec Burleson. Paul DeJong followed with a two-run homer to make it 3-0 Cardinals.

Burnes rebounded by getting Tommy Edman to ground out and end his day on the mound. He allowed three runs in six innings, scattering six hits while walking one and striking out seven.

Trevor Megill made his Brewers debut in the seventh, striking out two in a perfect inning. Jake Cousins followed with a spotless frame of his own in the eighth.

The Brewers had opportunities to put up a crooked number throughout the game, putting multiple runners on in the second, sixth, seventh, and ninth innings. However, the offense went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 men on base.

After a series loss to the surging Cardinals, the Brewers get Thursday off before a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adrian Houser is scheduled to start game one on Friday. First pitch is at 5:40 p.m. CT.