Brewers' offense continues to struggle in a 1-0 loss to the Rays

Before tonight’s game, the Brewers got some unfortunate news; Wade Miley would be on the injured list with a posterior serratus strain, sidelining him for 6-8 weeks. This injury impacts an already depleted rotation. In the absence of Brandon Woodruff, who is on the IL with a hamstring strain, Wade Miley has stepped up. He entered Friday with a 3-2 record and a 3.67 ERA. He stepped up in the face of adversity, and now someone else will have to carry the load while the Brewers get healthy again.

Adrian Houser has shown he has the stuff to do it. He had a 3.07 ERA going into tonight, with a 1.50 WHIP. Tonight against the Rays, he kept the Brewers in it against the best team in baseball. Despite the effort, the offense continues to fall short. A great effort from the pitching staff doesn’t matter if the offense can’t get a run, as the Brewers lose to the Rays 1-0.

Houser did a good early on keeping the ball on the ground. Two groundouts got him out of the 1st, a groundout in the 2nd, and a pair in the 3rd kept the Rays off the scoreboard. Scoreless through three, the Brewers couldn’t muster much offense. Shane McClanahan got the start for the Rays, and he was sharp as well. It’s been well-documented that the Brewers have struggled against left-handers, they bat just .216 against them so far in 2023. They had a chance in the 2nd, but Willy Adames got thrown out at third trying to advance on a lineout.

The two teams kept going back and forth, trading empty innings. There would be some threats, such as Josh Lowe getting to second after Randy Arozerna was thrown out trying to advance to third on a single. That would result in nothing, just as a double from William Contreras in the 6th led to nothing. Getting into scoring position with only one out, Christian Yelich fouled out and Willy Adames grounded out to third to end the threat.

Adrian Houser’s night would be done after six innings. He exited with four strikeouts, four hits, one walk, and zero runs. Shane McClanahan would exit an inning later. His line read seven strikeouts while giving up just six hits and one walk. The bullpens would take over with the score still 0-0.

The Brewers had a chance in the top of the 8th. Owen Miller got on with a single and then made it second with a stolen base. He then made it to third via a ground out from Christian Yelich. With a chance to put the Brewers ahead, Willy Adames struck out swinging.

With Peter Strezlecki on the mound in the bottom of the inning, the Rays found a run. It was a string of errors that contributed to what would be the deciding run. A lead-off hit by pitch got Luke Raley on. He then found himself standing on third following a throwing error from Contreras on a stolen base attempt. Francisco Meija then drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left, making it 1-0.

The Brewers gave themselves one more shot in the 9th. Jessie Winker led off with a hit. Brice Turang then took over to pinch run, stealing a second following a Mike Brosseau flyout. A wild pitch allowed Turang to get to third. With two outs and the tying run 90 feet away, Tyrone Taylor grounded out to the pitcher Pete Fairbanks. Despite logging eight hits, the Brewers could get no runs, as they lose the opener to the Rays, 1-0.