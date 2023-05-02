Brewers Reacts Survey: Grading Milwaukee’s first month

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

A full month into the season, the Brewers have a +28 run differential and sit at 18-10, 1.5 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for first place in the NL Central and 2.5 games ahead of the other Wild Card contenders.

While Pittsburgh has surprised most in a positive way, the expected top competitor for the division, St. Louis, has struggled to a 10-19 record, just one game better than the NL-worst Rockies.

Despite a number of injuries, including third baseman Luis Urias, co-ace Brandon Woodruff, center fielder Garrett Mitchell, and reliever Matt Bush, the Brewers have held their own thus far. How would you grade the first month of the season for Milwaukee? Answer below and stay tuned for results later this week.