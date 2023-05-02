Game Thread #29: Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) @ Colorado Rockies (9-20)

The Brewers head to Coors Field to start another West Coast road trip. After winning their last series against the Angels, Milwaukee hopes to continue that momentum into the altitude in Colorado.

Freddy Peralta takes the mound for the Brewers and has pitched well to start the year. Posting a 3.77 ERA, he looks to provide a solid start and put the Crew in a position to win. Ryan Feltner is on the hill for the Rockies, posting a 4.68 ERA although he has been better as of late. Look for lots of home runs in a ballpark that’s prone to them.