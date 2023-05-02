Brewers activate Tyrone Taylor, send down Blake Perkins

After Blake Perkins was optioned to AAA Nashville on Monday afternoon, the Brewers activated outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the injured list for the first time this season prior to Tuesday’s game.

The Brewers optioned OF Blake Perkins to Triple-A Nashville. Could clear the way for Tyrone Taylor’s season debut. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 1, 2023

The Brewers have activated OF Tyrone Taylor from the injured list. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 2, 2023

Taylor, who slashed .233/.286/.442 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs last season (104 OPS+), started the season on the injured list with a right elbow sprain before a rehab assignment with the Nashville Sounds for the last week. In five games with Nashville, Taylor hit .238/.304/.524 with a homer and five RBIs.

Perkins, who made his MLB debut with the Brewers a few weeks ago, slashed just .083/.083/.083 with one hit in 12 at-bats with the big league squad. He’ll head back to Nashville, where he hit .283/.367/.396 with a homer and four RBIs in his first 14 games this season.