Brewers lose series opener against Rockies, 3-2

The Brewers headed into Colorado with high hopes, coming off a series win against the Angels at home. Freddy Peralta took the mound for the Crew while Ryan Feltner started for the Rockies. The Brewers entered this game in second place in the NL Central, chasing the Pittsburgh Pirates for the top spot.

Both pitchers were dealing through the first three innings until the stalemate was broken when Ezequiel Tovar hit a towering 447-foot home run to left center field to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Peralta would escape the inning with no further damage.

The Rockies would get to Peralta again in the bottom of the 4th inning, as Elias Diaz hit a solo home run, propelling Colorado to a 2-0 advantage. That would again be the only run given up by Peralta in the inning.

The top of the 6th inning was when the Brewers’ bats started coming to life. Yelich led off the inning with a double, Winker walked but was thrown out after a fielder’s choice by Adames. With runners at the corners and only one out, Rowdy Tellez hit a double that scored Yelich and moved Adames to third. Contreras would ground out on the next at-bat but would score the Brewers' shortstop, tying the game at 2-2.

Peralta was pulled in the seventh and replaced by Joel Payamps, who pitched a clean inning. The eighth was tough for the Crew, as Peter Srzelecki gave up a double and a single in consecutive plate appearances that allowed a run, giving the Rockies a 3-2 lead they would never give up.

The Brewers' next game will be Wednesday at 7:40 pm CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. Eric Lauer gets the start for Milwaukee, while Kyle Freeland is on the bump for Colorado.