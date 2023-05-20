Brewers place JB Bukauskas on 15-day IL, recall Colin Rea

The Brewers pitching staff has taken several hits so far this season, and now another pitcher has landed on the IL. The Brewers placed JB Bukauskas on the 15-day IL with a cervical strain, and recalled Colin Rea to take his place on the roster. Adam McCalvy clarified what the injury was with a more common term: whiplash.

Bukauskas was recalled on May 16 when Gus Varland was designated for assignment, but did not pitch in a game for the Brewers. The exact details of the injury aren’t known, but it was backdated to May 17, which would indicate it happened shortly after he was recalled. Colin Rea was recalled as the other side of the move after being optioned to Nashville on May 15. With the Brewers needing another starting pitcher for the rotation, Rea will likely be back in the rotation for now.

The Brewers also gave an injury update on Wade Miley. He will be out 6-8 weeks with his lat strain, putting more strain on the Brewers pitching depth. Currently, the Brewers have ten players on the IL, which includes seven pitchers.