Game Thread #45: Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) @ Tampa Bay Rays (33-13)

It’s that time of year again, when the FOX broadcasts move to the evening meaning that all other teams have to move their games to the afternoon. The Brewers will try to rebound today after being shut out yesterday, with Eric Lauer getting the start. Here are the lineup for this afternoon.

Who doesn't love a Saturday matinee in St. Pete? pic.twitter.com/62exXs8Ftj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 20, 2023