Eric Lauer roughed up as Brewers lose series to Rays 8-4

Box Score

The Brewers offense got going again after a few scoreless games, but it wasn’t enough alone. The pitching staff was roughed up as the Brewers lost their second game in a row to the Rays, this time by a score of 8-4.

Eric Lauer returned to the rotation after a bullpen appearance. He gave up a run right away, allowing a home run to Harold Ramirez to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. He then allowed a three-run home run to Yandy Diaz in the second inning, and the Rays had a 4-0 lead.

The Brewers offense tried to pick up the pitching staff as they got some runs on the board. Owen Miller homered to start the third and cut the deficit to 4-1. Brian Anderson added on a two-run home run in the fourth inning, pulling the Brewers within one run at 4-3. Unfortunately Lauer gave those runs back. Christian Bethancourt led off with a home run in the bottom of the fourth, and then a double and RBI single ended Lauer’s day. Lauer allowed six runs and six hits in three innings.

Bryse Wilson came in for the next three innings and kept the Brewers in striking distance. He allowed just two hits in those innings. However, the Brewers couldn’t add on in those innings. Jake Cousins came in for the seventh inning, but the Rays got to him as well. In just 2⁄ 3 of an inning, he allowed two runs, two hits, and three walks with two strikeouts. Megill finished the eighth but the Rays had an 8-3 lead.

The Brewers did add on a run in the eighth with a Brice Turang double and Christian Yelich RBI single, but they couldn’t get any closer. The Rays took the game 8-4.

The Brewers managed six runs and four walks in the game, with Brice Turang recording two of the six hits. Owen Miller and Brian Anderson had home runs in the game. Unfortunately, the team didn’t have many scoring opportunities, going just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and leaving just three runners on base.

The Brewers will try to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon. Freddy Peralta faces Jalen Beeks in the final game of the series. First pitch is at 12:40 PM.