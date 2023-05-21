Brewers avoid sweep, beat Rays 6-4

Box Score

The Brewers hoped to avoid the sweep against the Rays Sunday after losing the opening two games of the series. Freddy Peralta got the start for the Brewers, while Jalen Beeks got the start for Tampa Bay. The Brewers are still atop the NL Central, but the top of the division is getting tight, with many of Milwaukee’s division competitors facing similar struggles and the Cardinals surging back into the race.

Willy Adames put the Brewers in the lead early, blasting a solo home run in the top of the second. That was all the Crew could muster, but they jumped out to a 1-0 lead. More insurance would come for Milwaukee in the top of the fourth when Darin Ruf led off the inning with a double, and then was brought home by a booming Rowdy Tellez home run, giving the Brewers a three-run advantage.

Tampa Bay would answer back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramirez both drew walks. Josh Lowe would then hit a three-run home run, tying the game. Milwaukee retook the lead in the fifth, as Contreras cranked a two-run shot with no outs to put the Brewers up 5-3. Then Yelich hit a double and Tellez was intentionally walked, putting runners at first and second with two outs. Brian Anderson came through with a clutch base hit to score Yelich and give the Brewers a 6-3 lead.

Josh Lowe brought Arozarena home again in the eighth inning, but that was all the offensive production Tampa Bay could muster, as Devin Williams completed a four-out save and shut the door on the Rays' hopes to sweep.

The Brewers will return home for a three-game set against the Houston Astros. Cristian Javier is on the mound for the Astros, while the Brewers will use Corbin Burnes.

The first pitch of the series opener is at 6:40 p.m. Monday night on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.