Minor League Roundup Week #8

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week eight roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds keep finding a way to play .500 baseball, splitting a six-game set with the Durham Bulls (23-21) in a rematch of the 2022 International League Championship. The Sounds, also at 23-21, are now in fourth place in the International League West and sit eight games back of the league-leading Norfolk Tides (31-13).

Jon Singleton led the way for Nashville with five hits, including two homers, to go along with a team-high six walks for an OBP of .393 on the week. Patrick Dorian led the team with a .978 OPS on the week, hitting a homer and two doubles across 16 at-bats. As a team, the Sounds slashed .221/.318/.351 with six homers and 29 runs scored this week.

Robert Gasser had the best start of the week for the team, going 6 ⅔ innings and allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight batters. Thyago Vieira pitched 3 ⅔ scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out six, while Ethan Small added 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in a long-relief appearance. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 4.33 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 52 innings.

The Sounds now return home for a six-game set with the division-leading Iowa Cubs (25-17).

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had a rough week, dropping five of six to the Chattanooga Lookouts (19-19) to fall to 20-19 despite salvaging Sunday’s series finale. Biloxi remains in second place in the Southern League South standings, 4.5 games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (24-14).

After a slow start to the season, Jeferson Quero has come back to absolutely mash the ball, totaling five homers and 10 RBIs this week. Jackson Chourio added a homer and two RBIs of his own, while Noah Campbell and Jason Lopez had a homer apiece. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .224/.344/.388 with eight homers and 21 runs scored.

Robbie Baker had a strong week out of the bullpen, tossing 4 ⅓ scoreless innings across three appearances and striking out seven batters. Adam Seminaris got the loss despite going seven strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers had a league-worst 5.58 ERA with 64 strikeouts over 50 innings.

Biloxi now welcomes the Montgomery Biscuits (20-19) to town. The two teams split six games in Montgomery back in early May.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers got swept again, dropping all six games to the Quad Cities River Bandits (18-21) to fall to 11-27 on the season. Wisconsin is 11 games backs from Beloit in the Midwest League West standings.

Robert Moore had a strong week, slashing .346/.393/.731 with two homers, eight RBIs, and nine hits, all of which led the team. Jose Acosta and Eduardo Garcia each added homers, but the Rattlers had no hitters outside of Moore bat over .300 except Darrien Miller, who went 1-for-3 on the week. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .206/.287/.342 with four homers and 20 runs scored on the week.

On the mound, Edwin Jimenez had a great appearance out of the bullpen, striking out nine across 4 ⅓ scoreless innings. Tyler Woessner had a solid start, allowing just one run over 4 ⅓ innings while adding seven strikeouts. Wisconsin’s pitching staff finished with a 5.67 ERA, striking out 68 batters over 54 innings.

Wisconsin now heads to Cedar Rapids to take on the Kernels (22-17), who are just ½ game out of first place.

A Carolina

With a doubleheader on Thursday, the Mudcats took four of seven games against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (21-17) to improve to 22-16 on the season, ½ game ahead of the Down East Wood Ducks (21-16) for first place.

Luke Adams and Luis Lara had the only homers on the week, but both added plenty of other offensive production as well. Adams slashed .278/.417/.500 with five hits and nine RBIs while Lara slashed .385/.500/.500 with a team-high 10 hits and four RBIs to go with six walks. Jadher Areinamo made the most of his limited playing time, going 8-for-13 with eight singles and four runs scored. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .279/.365/.354 with two homers and a league-high 40 runs scored.

Shane Smith had a strong week in relief, earning a save and striking out eight batters over 3 ⅓ innings of one-run ball. Logan Henderson allowed one run in a three-inning start, striking out seven, while Nick Merkel totaled 5 ⅓ innings over two relief appearances with seven strikeouts of his own. As a team, the Mudcats had a 4.02 ERA, striking out a league-high 75 batters across 56 innings.

Carolina now returns home to take on the Wood Ducks, who they took five of six from back in April.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .208/.286/.375 (24 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI; .252/.301/.391 (151 at-bats), 5 HR, 23 RBI (MLB No. 22) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): On 7-day injured list (4/28); .232/.317/.321 (56 at-bats), 0 HR, 3 RBI (MLB No. 100) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .318/.348/1.000 (22 at-bats), 5 HR, 10 RBI; .286/.324/.561 (98 at-bats), 8 HR, 19 RBI RHP Jacob Misiorowski (A): 3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER (12.00 ERA), 4 BB, 7 SO; 17 ⅔ IP, 9 H, 8 ER (4.08 ERA), 9 BB, 32 SO OF/2B/3B Tyler Black (AA): .176/.440/.294 (17 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .243/.444/.450 (111 at-bats), 6 HR, 18 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): .211/.333/.316 (19 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .225/.351/.297 (111 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 6 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 2 ER (2.70 ERA), 4 BB, 8 SO; 38 IP, 28 H, 20 ER (4.74 ERA), 25 BB, 47 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .346/.393/.731 (26 at-bats), 2 HR, 8 RBI; .200/287/.393 (140 at-bats), 4 HR, 16 RBI RHP Abner Uribe (AA): On 7-day injured list (5/10); 9 IP, 3 H, 1 ER (1.00 ERA), 7 BB, 17 SO *RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 9 IP, 8 H, 6 ER (6.00 ERA), 7 BB, 10 SO; 37 ⅔ IP, 23 H, 12 ER (2.87 ERA), 20 BB, 51 SO

*Rodriguez took the spot of former No. 3 prospect Joey Wiemer, who graduated from the prospect list this week.