Brewers Week in Review: Week 8

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1

Tuesday: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2

Wednesday: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0

Friday: Rays 1, Brewers 0

Saturday: Rays 8, Brewers 4

Sunday: Brewers 6, Rays 4

Division Standings

Brewers: 25-21

Pirates: 24-22 (1 GB)

Cardinals: 21-27 (5 GB)

Cubs: 20-26 (5 GB)

Reds: 19-27 (6 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 2-4

Pirates: 2-3

Cardinals: 5-2

Cubs: 1-5

Reds: 1-5

Top Pitching Performance

Adrian Houser delivered his best start since 2022 in his third outing of the year, firing six shutout innings against the Rays on Friday. Houser scattered four hits, issued one walk, and struck out four. Facing a lineup with plenty of left-handers, he used an even mix of four-seamers and sinkers to keep Tampa Bay off the board.

Top Hitting Performance

Owen Miller continues to swing a red-hot bat for the Brewers and enters this week riding a 13-game hitting streak. Miller played in all six of Milwaukee’s games last week, picking up 10 hits and slashing a gaudy .435/.458/.696 (215 wRC+). On the season, he is now hitting .344/.367/.505 for a 137 wRC+.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Wade Miley

The Brewers’ rotation depth took another hit early in the week when Wade Miley departed his start on Tuesday with a suspected lat injury. Further examination revealed a posterior serratus strain. Miley is projected to miss six-to-eight weeks, putting him on the shelf until at least July.

Trevor Megill

The Brewers recalled the hard-throwing Megill last Monday. He appeared in two games, throwing 2 1⁄ 3 perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Gus Varland

Varland appeared in Monday’s 17-run defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, surrendering nine runs in two-thirds of an inning. The Brewers designated him for assignment the following day. If he clears waivers, Milwaukee must offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Dodgers.

J.B. Bukauskas

The Brewers recalled Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville as the corresponding move for Varland, and he hit the injured list with a neck injury on Saturday without appearing in a contest. For this reason, the club was able to backdate the move to May 17.

Jake Cousins & Colin Rea

Cousins and Rea rejoined the big-league team as corresponding call-ups for the injured list placements. The Brewers promoted Cousins when Wade Miley hit the IL, and Rea returned when Bukauskas was injured.

Aaron Ashby

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Ashby has been cleared to start throwing as he recovers from shoulder surgery. That puts him on track with his projected timeline. He is still expected to miss most of the season but could return in September.

Luke Voit & Darin Ruf

The Brewers placed Voit on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain last Monday. He began a rehab assignment on Saturday. The club signed Darin Ruf to take Voit’s place as a right-handed first base and DH option while he is out of commission.