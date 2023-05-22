Game Thread #47: Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) vs Houston Astros (27-19)

Corbin Burnes and the Brewers will try to cool down the red-hot Houston Astros to kick off a seven-game homestand. The Astros enter Monday on a seven-game winning streak. They still sit two games out of the division lead despite the winning streak. Meanwhile, the Brewers have lost seven of their last nine series. The Brewers also suffered another blow to the rotation, as Eric Lauer joined the IL with a right shoulder impingement.

Cristian Javier will get the start for the Astros opposed by Corbin Burnes. Javier is 4-1 with an ERA of 3.25 and a WHIP of 0.97. Last year he was very productive, posting the second-best WAR among Astro starters (3.7). He gave up just two hits last time against the Cubs, striking out five in the victory.

Lineups