Brewers sign Julio Teheran to major-league contract

With Eric Lauer’s right shoulder injury leaving an already thin rotation in dire need of innings, Jon Heyman reports that the Brewers have signed Julio Teheran to a major-league contract.

Injuries to Lauer, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby, and Wade Miley have created a hole in Milwaukee’s rotation, and Teheran figures to be the short-term solution.

The 32-year-old was a solid innings-eater during the first nine seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves, pitching to a 91 ERA- and 107 FIP- in 229 appearances (226 starts). He started at least 30 games in every season from 2013 through 2019.

Since that time, he has made just 11 appearances (10 starts) with the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers, pitching to an 8.92 ERA and 8.31 FIP.

After an injury wiped out most of his 2021 season, Teheran spent the following year pitching in the Atlantic League and Mexican League. He returned to affiliated ball this year on a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres.

In eight starts for the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, Teheran has posted a 5.63 ERA and 5.40 FIP. He opted out of his deal on Monday.

While expectations are not high for the right-hander, the hope is that he can eat some innings for a Brewers staff that has blown through its starting pitching depth less than two months into the season.