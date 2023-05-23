Game Thread #48: Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) vs. Houston Astros (28-19)

The Brewers have hit a rough patch in the season, as they have lost five of their last seven games, including three of four to two of the top teams in the American League. Colin Rea is back with the Brewers to start after a couple more starting pitchers went on the IL. He’ll face JP France of the Astros today, who is making his fourth career MLB start and has a 4.11 ERA and 6.35 FIP in his first three starts.

The Brewers will stick with the same four at the top of the lineup against the RHP. Victor Caratini gets the start at catcher tonight, with Joey Wiemer starting in center. Here are the full lineups for tonight.