Brewers pitching staff silences Astros in 6-0 win

With the Brewers starting rotation ailing, Colin Rea returned to the rotation and made an immediate impact. He pitched 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings to lead a shutout by the pitching staff, and the Brewers offense backed them up in a 6-0 win over the Astros.

Rea earned his first major league win since 2016 in the start today. He allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out four. It gave the Brewers some much needed scoreless inning, and the bullpen kept the Astros off the board from there. Joel Payamps finished the sixth with two strikeouts. Elvis Peguero pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with a strikeout. Peter Strzelecki worked around a walk and had two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth. Bryse Wilson finished it out with a scoreless ninth, working around a single hit.

Meanwhile, the Brewers offense made sure to make the pitching staff’s effort worthwhile. They got on the board in the third inning with a Joey Wiemer home run, his fifth of the season. Owen Miller then singled in the fourth and stole second. The Astros tried to pick Miller off second with a throw from catcher Yainer Diaz, but the throw hit Miller and ricocheted off him into center field. Miller was sent home and scored on the slide, increasing the Brewers lead to 2-0.

The game remained at 2-0 until the bottom of the eighth. A Jesse Winker single and Rowdy Tellez single put two runners on base with two outs for Brian Anderson. He doubled to bring both runners in, increasing the lead to 4-0. Miller was the next batter, and he drove in two more runs with his third home run of the season, increasing the score to 6-0.

Owen Miller led the Brewers offense with a 3-for-4 day with 2 RBI, 2 runs scored, a steal, and a home run. Brian Anderson had the other 2 RBI in a 2-for-4 day. Joey Wiemer went 1-for-3 but had the solo home run in the game.

The Brewers look to take the series tomorrow afternoon at home. Adrian Houser will face Brandon Bielak in the mid-week matinee. First pitch is at 12:10 PM.