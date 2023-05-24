Brewers Reacts Survey: Who should the Brewers call up?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Not even two months into the season, and the Brewers have already depleted more than half of their Opening Day rotation. Out of the five starters of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer, and Wade Miley, Woodruff, Lauer and Miley are all on the injured list. Add to that group Adrian Houser, who was injured to open the season, and the Brewers have had injuries to four of the team’s top six starters.

Given the injury woes, we’re asking fans which pitcher they would most like to see the Brewers promote from AAA Nashville. Between Robert Gasser, Caleb Boushley, Ethan Small, and Janson Junk, the Brewers have several options for spot starters or long relievers if needed.

Acquired in the Josh Hader trade last year, Gasser is Milwaukee’s No. 7 prospect. He’s the highest ranked lefty pitcher among Brewers prospects, and he’s had his ups and downs in a Sounds uniform. This season, he’s pitched to a 4.74 ERA over eight appearances (seven starts), totaling 47 strikeouts across 38 innings. His last start was arguably his best of the season, as he went 6 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed two runs on four walks and three hits with eight strikeouts in a win over the Durham Bulls on May 19.

Despite not fitting into Milwaukee’s top 30 prospects, Boushley has pitched to a respectable 4.50 ERA over 10 starts so far this season, coming off a 3.25 ERA over 25 starts with the Sounds in 2022. He’s also allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last six starts, lowering his ERA from 10.13 after a seven-run outing against Norfolk back in April.

Small is Milwaukee’s No. 11 prospect and, after getting two spot starts with the Crew last season, has transitioned into a relief role with Nashville. Across 12 appearances with the Sounds, he’s pitched to a 2.33 ERA over 19 1⁄ 3 innings, striking out 28 compared to 13 walks and eight hits. He had a 4.46 ERA with Nashville as a primary starter in 2022, starting 21 games and appearing as a reliever in another six.

Junk made a spot start for Milwaukee in Arizona back in April, allowing five runs (four earned) over 4 2⁄ 3 innings in a loss. Across eight appearances in the big leagues with the Angels and Brewers, he has a 5.22 ERA. With Nashville this season, he’s pitched to a 3.79 ERA over eight appearances (seven starts), striking out 30 while allowing 39 hits and 15 walks.

It is notable that both Junk and Small are on the team’s 40-man roster, making it easier for either of those players to get the call over Boushley or Gasser. Who do you think the Brewers should call up to help the pitching staff? Vote below and we’ll have the results later this week.