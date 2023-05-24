Game Thread #49: Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) vs Houston Astros (28-20)

After splitting the opening two games of the series, the Brewers hope to win the finale and take their first series win in their last two series. The Astros have been playing well and have been tough to beat, but Colin Rea had a great performance in game two helping the Brewers get the win.

Yelich will lead off and start in left field, while red-hot Owen Miller moves down the order into the cleanup spot. Rowdy Tellez hits third at first base and Jesse Winker gets the nod at DH.

The first pitch will be at 12:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, make sure to check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and follow on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.