Houser throws a gem, beat Astros 4-0

Box Score

The Brewers entered this game on the verge of losing three straight series. With Adrian Houser on the mound facing Brandon Bielak, this rubber match would decide the series between the Brewers and the Astros. The Brewers entered the game only a game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates for first place in the division, so extending that lead is crucial.

Milwaukee’s bats heated up early, as Yelich hit a lead-off double, and Willy Adames followed that up by cranking a two-run home run to center field, giving the Crew an early 2-0 lead. Adrian Houser pitched a shut-out six innings and only allowed two hits during his outing. With Houser pitching an absolute gem, the Brewers looked to continue their offense and gain some insurance runs.

The Brewers would tack on two more in the seventh, from solo home runs by both Owen Miller and Brian Anderson, two players who have been surprisingly productive for the Crew to start the season. Hoby Milner finished the game for the Brewers who came away with a 4-0 victory and a series win. The Brewers will now welcome the San Francisco Giants to American Family Field as the pitching matchup has not been announced yet for the opener.

The first pitch is at 6:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers coverage, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.