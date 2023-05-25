Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

After a series of losses, the Brewers may have found some momentum. They’ve won three of their last four games and just finished off a series victory over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

With a depleted starting rotation, they were still able to deliver back-to-back shutouts. Colin Rea began by going 5 1⁄ 3 innings of four-hit baseball to get the win on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Adrian Houser matched his 5 1⁄ 3 innings of work, this time allowing just two hits. They have yet to name a starter for game one of the Giants series, but the remainder of the series will see the top of the rotation try to build off the bottom rotation’s momentum.

At the plate, the Brewers have been led by Wisconsin native Owen Miller. Miller is batting .346 going into this four-game set against the Giants while hitting safely in 15 of his last 16 games. He has four home runs and 11 RBI, but half of those home runs are in his last two games. In the last two weeks, he is batting .413 with an OBP of .426. Outside of Miller, Christian Yelich has been swinging the bat well. He has been batting .395 over the last two weeks, hitting three home runs while collecting eight RBI.

The Giants have won three series in a row, including taking two out of three against the Twins earlier in the week. They are led at the plate by Thairo Estrada, who is batting .309 with six home runs so far in 2023. His numbers are largely guided by a big month of April, where he split .340/.389/.530. Michael Conforto is another man to watch at the plate, as he has 10 home runs heading into Thursday. The 30-year-old has found most of his success on the road, as seven of his ten home runs are in visiting ballparks.

While the Brewers' injury struggles have been well publicized, the Giants are rolling into Milwaukee with a full bill of health. Designated hitter Joc Pederson will be unavailable this time around with a hand injury. The lefty has five home runs while slashing .235/.351/.494.

Pitching Matchups

Thursday, May 25 @ 6:40 p.m.: TBD vs. Scott Alexander (4-0)

This matchup has the potential to see heavy usage from both bullpens. For the Giants, they begin with reliever Scott Alexander. Alexander last pitched Tuesday against the Twins, where he went one inning without allowing a hit. He has not allowed a hit in his last five appearances.

For the Brewers, they will likely go with the new addition to the club, Julio Teheran. The 32-year-old hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2021 with the Tigers. Having spent most of his career in Atlanta with the Braves, he has a career ERA of 3.80.

Friday, May 26 @ 7:10 p.m.: Freddy Peralta (5-3) vs. Alex Wood (0-0)

Alex Wood missed time in early April with a hamstring injury, so he has had limited appearances in 2023. He got hit hard his last time out against the Marlins, as he allowed four runs through six hits and two home runs.

Freddy Peralta helped prevent the series sweep to the Rays the last time he got the ball. He got knocked around against the Cardinals in the 18-1 loss, so to bounce back and have a solid outing against the Rays was a welcome sign for Brewers fans. He has a 1.31 WHIP in addition to his 4.15 ERA.

Saturday, May 27 @ 3:10 p.m.: Corbin Burnes (4-4) vs. Logan Webb (3-5)

Even with a losing record, Logan Webb has been the best pitcher for the Giants so far this season. He has a 2.91 ERA in addition to 66 strikeouts. In a 1-0 losing effort, Webb went seven innings of scoreless baseball the last time he started against the Marlins.

Corbin Burnes had trouble keeping the ball in the yard his last time on the mound. The Astros were all over him from the beginning, hitting four home runs, a new career high. Burnes will try to turn around and get back to his ace form that he has just been off of this year.

Sunday, May 28 @ 1:10 p.m.: Colin Rea (1-3) vs. Alex Cobb (4-1)

Alex Cobb had a great performance his last time around against the Twins. Striking out eight across seven innings, Cobb has been a solid force in the rotation. He enters with a winning record, along with the fact the Giants have won four straight starts of his, including a victory over the Brewers.

Colin Rea had his best start of the season against the Astros. In an injury-ridden rotation, any momentum that he can bring will be a welcome sign for the future.