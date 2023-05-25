Brewers announce signing of Julio Teheran, option Jake Cousins

The Brewers made their signing of Julio Teheran to a one-year contract official on Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers’ signing of Teheran was first reported on Tuesday. After announcing the move, the club has listed him as its probable starting pitcher for Thursday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants. It will be his first big-league start since April 3, 2021.

After a rash of injuries has compromised the team’s pitching depth, it will hope for Teheran to soak up some innings in the rotation. He has spent the entirety of the 2023 season pitching for the Padres’ Triple-A team but opted out of his contract earlier this week.

The club already had an open 40-man roster spot after designating Gus Varland for assignment last week. To make room for Teheran on the active roster, it optioned Jake Cousins to Triple-A Nashville.