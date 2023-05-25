MLB says American Family Field needs renovations or the Brewers face the possibility of relocating

Just like the homes we live in, or the parks, we go to on the weekend, Milwaukee’s favorite spot to watch a baseball game is in need of some renovations. However, the cost of these renovations might be beyond that of the cost of a new park bench. Major League Baseball said, indirectly, on Thursday that if these changes aren’t made, Milwaukee may need to find a new favorite spot to watch baseball.

It was reported on Thursday that Major League Baseball could threaten relocation of the Brewers if American Family Field didn’t undergo renovations. The Journal Sentinal said the upgrades would cost an estimated $428 million across 20 years. These renovations would be to seats, gathering spaces, and concourses. American Family Field, formally known as Miller Park, opened in 2001 and is owned by Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District.

“This ballpark is an asset,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred when discussing American Family Field.

“I think the Brewers are interested in a long-term relationship and an extension of the lease that’ll keep them here,” he said.

Major League Baseball cited the Oakland Athletics when discussing the importance of stadium renovations to American Family Field. The Athletics were forced to move to Las Vegas due to the poor conditions of the Oakland Coliseum.

Milwaukee’s lease on American Family Field ends in 2030. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers just recently got a $290 million plan rejected. Manfred said on Thursday that the funding would have to come from a government finance plan.